Analysts Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) PT at $33.25

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,688. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 92.04. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that Datto will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $51,357.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,303 shares of company stock worth $9,036,040. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth $14,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

