Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $395.29

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $16.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.86. The stock had a trading volume of 729,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,206. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.98. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

