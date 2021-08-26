Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €88.55

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.55 ($104.17).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

KGX traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €88.56 ($104.19). 80,920 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.92. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

