Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $213.24

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.64.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

TTWO traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.88. 912,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

