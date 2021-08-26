Analysts Set Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target at $24.83

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCLAF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TCLAF stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

