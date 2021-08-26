Analysts Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Target Price at €42.51

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.51 ($50.01).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €37.44 ($44.05). The company had a trading volume of 139,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €42.58 ($50.09).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.