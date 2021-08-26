Analysts Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Target Price at €42.51

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.51 ($50.01).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €37.44 ($44.05). The company had a trading volume of 139,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €42.58 ($50.09).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

