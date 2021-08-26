Analyzing CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -38.78% -23.46% -8.05% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CGG and Harbour Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $955.00 million 0.52 -$441.80 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.54 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CGG and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 2 0 0 2.00 Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

CGG has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats CGG on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGG

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition segment comprises of Marine: offshore seismic data acquisition and Land and Multi-Physics and other seismic data acquisition. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment comprises the Multi-Client Business Line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business line. The Equipment segment comprises of manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment used for data acquisition, both on land and marine. The Non-Operated Resources segment comprises the costs of the non-operated marine resources as well as all of the costs of its Transformation Plan. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger on July 23, 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

