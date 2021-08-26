Analyzing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 1.72% 0.52% Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67 Oasis Petroleum 1 2 8 0 2.64

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $95.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.53 $1.14 billion $2.17 17.97 Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.62 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Oasis Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.