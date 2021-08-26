Analyzing South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.72 $45.35 million $2.48 9.25 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.47 $169.57 million $3.13 23.40

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. South Plains Financial pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. South Plains Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.50% 16.50% 1.69% ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for South Plains Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.38%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Risk & Volatility

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 13 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

