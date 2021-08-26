Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

