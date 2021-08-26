Anyswap Market Cap Hits $51.83 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00005894 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $51.83 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,135.27 or 0.99913772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.44 or 0.01024763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.78 or 0.06672423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.