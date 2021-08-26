ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235.03 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00009533 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $235.03 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00125047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00156541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.87 or 0.99085720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01034712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.45 or 0.06401887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 52,181,925 coins and its circulating supply is 52,014,622 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

