AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.82. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,576. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

