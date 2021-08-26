AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Ciara Burnham Acquires 14,150 Shares

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppHarvest stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.