Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of AIT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,729. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

