Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim Sells 508 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $15,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,834.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Helen Susan Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

