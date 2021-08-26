AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $819.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report sales of $819.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.34 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $133.72. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,041. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

