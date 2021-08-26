AR Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,476,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of VMEOV traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

