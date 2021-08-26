Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

