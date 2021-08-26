Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCE. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.9% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 2.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 120.8% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.