Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 3.2%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.41. 1,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 587,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

