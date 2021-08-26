Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 6.8%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 9,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

