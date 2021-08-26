Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

