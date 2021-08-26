ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

