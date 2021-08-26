ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

