ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.00 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

