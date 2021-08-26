Argus Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.78. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

