Argus Raises Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $540.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $500.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

