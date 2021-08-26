Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers purchased 900,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael de Villiers bought 300,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. Ariana Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £50.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

