Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.13. 5,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 91,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

