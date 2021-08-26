Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.48 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

