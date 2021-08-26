Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $484.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 166.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $490.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.