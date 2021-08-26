Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

