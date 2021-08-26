Arizona State Retirement System Sells 866 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,072 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

