Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €7.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.03 ($8.27).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AT1. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday.

ETR AT1 opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.71. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

