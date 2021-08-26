Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 71,514 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,514 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 216.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 183,357 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 28.3% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 255,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $142.66 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.