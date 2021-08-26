Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,504,365 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.