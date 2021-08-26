Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $20.38 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.