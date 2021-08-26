Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,704 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

