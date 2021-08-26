Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 980,063 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,063 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.