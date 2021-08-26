Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,063 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.