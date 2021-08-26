Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 42,913 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 42,913 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $41,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

