Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.81 and last traded at $84.11. 5,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,905. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 1,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.