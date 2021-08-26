Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.51. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,895. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

