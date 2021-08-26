Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.
ASND opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
