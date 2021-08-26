Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.59.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.