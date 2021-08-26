Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 179,769 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 941.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.