Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,082 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.78. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

