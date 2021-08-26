Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NUE stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

