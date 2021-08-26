Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.49 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $142.91 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

